Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark while addressing Media

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi INDIA Meet Speech: Addressing the media after the Mumbai meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that all the parties have united by calling aside their mutual differences. Therefore India alliance will win. He also said that the parties which are on the stage today represent 60 percent of the people of the country. Now there will be a discussion between us on seat sharing. The opposition is united, it is difficult for BJP to win.
