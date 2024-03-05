trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727692
Rahul Gandhi visited Baba Mahakal in Ujjain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Ujjain. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi first reached Ujjain and visited Baba Mahakal. After this Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show in Ujjain.

