Rahul Gandhi's statement on Kerala Muslim League - Muslim League is a secular party

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
While giving a statement on Kerala Muslim League, Rahul Gandhi said that Muslim League is a secular party, let us tell you that a foreign journalist had asked Rahul Gandhi a question about Kerala Muslim League. On the other hand, after this statement of Rahul Gandhi, BJP has become aggressive on him.

