Rahul will not be able to contest the 2024 elections? Petition dismissed in defamation case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Modi Surname Case: In the Modi Surname Defamation Case, Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi has suffered a major setback. The Gujarat High Court (Gujarat HC) has rejected Rahul Gandhi's petition. Now, because of the dismissal of the appeal, the decision to hold Rahul Gandhi guilty will remain intact.
