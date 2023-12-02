trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694326
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory

|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur has claimed a big victory for BJP. He said that tomorrow the wait of the people of Rajasthan will end, tomorrow they will get freedom from the anarchy and looting government of Congress.
Follow Us

All Videos

WORLD 50 NEWS: Israel attacks 200 Hamas targets
Play Icon5:11
WORLD 50 NEWS: Israel attacks 200 Hamas targets
Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, watch VIDEO
Play Icon12:35
Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, watch VIDEO
All party meeting before the start of winter session
Play Icon4:10
All party meeting before the start of winter session
Ayodhya: Flights from Sri Ram Airport may start before Ramlala's consecration
Play Icon3:11
Ayodhya: Flights from Sri Ram Airport may start before Ramlala's consecration
Navy Chief's big statement on hanging of 8 Indians in Qatar
Play Icon8:5
Navy Chief's big statement on hanging of 8 Indians in Qatar

Trending Videos

WORLD 50 NEWS: Israel attacks 200 Hamas targets
play icon5:11
WORLD 50 NEWS: Israel attacks 200 Hamas targets
Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, watch VIDEO
play icon12:35
Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, watch VIDEO
All party meeting before the start of winter session
play icon4:10
All party meeting before the start of winter session
Ayodhya: Flights from Sri Ram Airport may start before Ramlala's consecration
play icon3:11
Ayodhya: Flights from Sri Ram Airport may start before Ramlala's consecration
Navy Chief's big statement on hanging of 8 Indians in Qatar
play icon8:5
Navy Chief's big statement on hanging of 8 Indians in Qatar
rajasthan exit poll,Anurag Thakur,Congress,Congress,Crime news,crime news hindi,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,breaking news hindi,Hindi News,union minister anurag thakur,big victory for BJP,looting government of Congress,Rajasthan Election 2023 counting,2023 India State Legislative Assembly election,Election results live,Election Results 2023,election results today,Telangana Election counting,Madhya pradesh Election Counting,