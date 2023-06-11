NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajathan: Controversial statement of Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer, said- Anyone seeing the girl..

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Khadim Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer Sharif Dargah has once again got embroiled in controversy over a statement made about girls. They said that girl is such a thing, anyone slips

All Videos

Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
4:10
Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
1:12
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
5:27
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
3:7
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?
8:35
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?

Trending Videos

4:10
Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
1:12
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
5:27
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
3:7
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
8:35
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?
Ajmer Sharif,Ajmer Sharif dargah,Sarwar Chishti,sarwar chishti ajmer,sarwar sharif dargah,syed sarwar chishti,sarwar sharif,sarwar chishti exposed,syed sarwar chishti news,ajmer sharif news,gujarat news live,isis women,Islamic state,Islamic,Islamic State group,Sharad Pawar,Supriya Sule,sharad pawar news,sharad pawar latest news,sharad pawar live,supriya sule news,WTC final,India vs Australia Live,