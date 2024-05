videoDetails

Rajneeti: PM Modi Meditates At Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Sonam | Updated: May 31, 2024, 08:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation has been going on for the last 24 hours at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. What is the meaning of this meditation of PM Modi? Let us tell you that voting for the seventh phase of elections for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on June 1, 2024. Does Modi want to achieve something through meditation? Is PM Modi trying to woo silent vote through meditation?