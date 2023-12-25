trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702521
Rajouri Search Operation underway for the sixth day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
The search operation has been intensified with the help of drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs. Today is the sixth day of the search operation. The army has surrounded the terrorists in Rajouri.

