Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of SP MLA

Sonam|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Rakesh Singh on Rajya Sabha Election: Big news is coming amid Rajya Sabha elections. SP MLA Rakesh Singh has given a big statement. Amidst the fear of cross voting, the statement of SP MLA Abhi Pratap Singh has also come to light.

