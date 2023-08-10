videoDetails

Rajyavardhan Rathore Parliament Speech LIVE: Rajyavardhan Rathore made serious allegations against Sonia-Rahul

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

The discussion on the motion of no confidence brought by the opposition is going on in the Lok Sabha. MP Rajyavardhan Rathore in his address mentioned about the increasing crime in Rajasthan. He said that Rahul Gandhi mentioned Manipur in his speech but did not say anything on Rajasthan, where crime is increasing. Rathore said that appeasement is happening on a large scale in Rajasthan. There, 10 priests were killed in four years. Saints have even committed self-immolation there to save the religious place. 300 years old Shiva temple is demolished. Bulldozer runs on Salasar Darbar. Such an order comes that there will be no power cut for a particular community, because their festival is coming. But at the same time it was Ram Navami for Hindus, DJ-Yatra was banned.