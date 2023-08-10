trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647323
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajyavardhan Rathore Parliament Speech LIVE: Rajyavardhan Rathore made serious allegations against Sonia-Rahul

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
The discussion on the motion of no confidence brought by the opposition is going on in the Lok Sabha. MP Rajyavardhan Rathore in his address mentioned about the increasing crime in Rajasthan. He said that Rahul Gandhi mentioned Manipur in his speech but did not say anything on Rajasthan, where crime is increasing. Rathore said that appeasement is happening on a large scale in Rajasthan. There, 10 priests were killed in four years. Saints have even committed self-immolation there to save the religious place. 300 years old Shiva temple is demolished. Bulldozer runs on Salasar Darbar. Such an order comes that there will be no power cut for a particular community, because their festival is coming. But at the same time it was Ram Navami for Hindus, DJ-Yatra was banned.

All Videos

PM Modi No-Confidence Motion Speech LIVE: PM Modi's Parliament speech
play icon9:48
PM Modi No-Confidence Motion Speech LIVE: PM Modi's Parliament speech
Sakshi Chopra ने पार की सारी हदें, पहनी एसी ड्रेस जिसमें कुछ भी ना छुपा
play icon0:42
Sakshi Chopra ने पार की सारी हदें, पहनी एसी ड्रेस जिसमें कुछ भी ना छुपा
Scindia exposed Congress!
play icon7:45
Scindia exposed Congress!
Breaking News: NCLT approves ZEE-Sony merger, all objections related to the deal dismissed
play icon2:53
Breaking News: NCLT approves ZEE-Sony merger, all objections related to the deal dismissed
Word 'Murder' removed from speech given by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
play icon6:43
Word 'Murder' removed from speech given by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Trending Videos

PM Modi No-Confidence Motion Speech LIVE: PM Modi's Parliament speech
play icon9:48
PM Modi No-Confidence Motion Speech LIVE: PM Modi's Parliament speech
Sakshi Chopra ने पार की सारी हदें, पहनी एसी ड्रेस जिसमें कुछ भी ना छुपा
play icon0:42
Sakshi Chopra ने पार की सारी हदें, पहनी एसी ड्रेस जिसमें कुछ भी ना छुपा
Scindia exposed Congress!
play icon7:45
Scindia exposed Congress!
Breaking News: NCLT approves ZEE-Sony merger, all objections related to the deal dismissed
play icon2:53
Breaking News: NCLT approves ZEE-Sony merger, all objections related to the deal dismissed
Word 'Murder' removed from speech given by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
play icon6:43
Word 'Murder' removed from speech given by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
Rajyavardhan Rathore Parliament Speech LIVE,Rajyavardhan Rathore Big Reveal On Rahul-Sonia China,Rajyavardhan Rathore Against No Confidence Motion,Rajyavardhan Rathore On Rahul-Sonia,PM Modi Parliament Speech Live,amit shah in parliament,rahul gandhi parliament speech,parliament monsoon session 2023 live,no confidence motion,parliament monsoon session 2023,Monsoon Session 2023 Live,monsoon session 2023,Breaking News,trending news,big news live,