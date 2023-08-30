trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655395
Rakhi in Chandrayaan style available in Delhi

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2023: In the wholesale markets of North India, this time on the festival of Rakhi, Chinese made rakhis have not been seen, there is only a glut of Indian rakhis in the markets. This is the reason due to which special enthusiasm is being seen among the shopkeepers and there is hope of good business. Meanwhile, different brightness is being seen in the markets of Delhi on the festival of Rakhi and the demand for Chandrayaan Rakhi is high.
