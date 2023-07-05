trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630959
Rape of 8 year old girl in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
The news of rape of an 8-year-old girl has come to light in Delhi's Nangloi, the police arrested the accused Mohammad Shahzad, a case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act.
