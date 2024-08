videoDetails

RG Kar Hospital Attack Update: We are saddened by the incident - Mamata Banerjee breaks silence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 09:08 PM IST

After meeting the Governor, CM Mamata Banerjee has given a statement on the incident at RGK Hospital. She said that we are saddened by the incident but some parties are spreading unrest.