Rise in Tiger's Population witnessed in Bengal's Sunderban
Jul 25, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Sundarban Tiger Population Rise: A huge increase in the number of tigers was seen in the Sundarbans of Bengal. The number of tigers has increased to 101.
