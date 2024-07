videoDetails

Ruckus over Sunderkand in Bhopal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Bhopal Sunderkand Ruckus Update: There has been an uproar over Sunderkand in the police station located in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A person had committed Sundarkand on his birthday. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijay Singh reached the police station. Digvijay Singh got enraged after seeing the recitation of Sunderkand happening in the police station and called it illegal.