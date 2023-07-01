trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629311
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russia will become 'Bahubali' with Modi formula!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a great friend. Putin said- Our special friend PM Narendra Modi had started Make in India many years ago. Today its effect on the Indian economy is clearly visible.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Mexican Mayor Weds Alligator Bride To Secure Abundance
play icon1:44
Mexican Mayor Weds Alligator Bride To Secure Abundance
Gujarat Breaking: 'flooding' on roads in Gujarat, houses become 'ponds', rivers in spate
play icon2:31
Gujarat Breaking: 'flooding' on roads in Gujarat, houses become 'ponds', rivers in spate
BREAKING: Teesta Setalvad's bail plea rejected, Gujarat HC orders immediate surrender
play icon2:27
BREAKING: Teesta Setalvad's bail plea rejected, Gujarat HC orders immediate surrender
BREAKING: SP workers in Lucknow put up posters of Akhilesh on his birthday, told future prime minister
play icon2:1
BREAKING: SP workers in Lucknow put up posters of Akhilesh on his birthday, told future prime minister
Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Offered Holding Cage Fight In Rome's Colosseum
play icon1:40
Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Offered Holding Cage Fight In Rome's Colosseum
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Mexican Mayor Weds Alligator Bride To Secure Abundance
play icon1:44
Mexican Mayor Weds Alligator Bride To Secure Abundance
Gujarat Breaking: 'flooding' on roads in Gujarat, houses become 'ponds', rivers in spate
play icon2:31
Gujarat Breaking: 'flooding' on roads in Gujarat, houses become 'ponds', rivers in spate
BREAKING: Teesta Setalvad's bail plea rejected, Gujarat HC orders immediate surrender
play icon2:27
BREAKING: Teesta Setalvad's bail plea rejected, Gujarat HC orders immediate surrender
BREAKING: SP workers in Lucknow put up posters of Akhilesh on his birthday, told future prime minister
play icon2:1
BREAKING: SP workers in Lucknow put up posters of Akhilesh on his birthday, told future prime minister
Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Offered Holding Cage Fight In Rome's Colosseum
play icon1:40
Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Offered Holding Cage Fight In Rome's Colosseum
pm modi putin friendship,putin on pm modi,putin meets pm modi,putin welcomes pm modi,putin speech,Vladimir Putin,putin speech today,Putin,putin speech live,mutiny,vladimir putin speech,putin ukraine speech,putin nuclear threats speech today,putin nuclear threat speech,putin wagner,vladimir putin nuclear speech,speech,putin news,putin ukraine,putin live,putin war speech,putin speech ukraine war,putin news today,putin in india,make in india putin,