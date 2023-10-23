trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678915
Samajwadi Party Workers offers big gift to Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
SP workers have put up a poster in the capital Lucknow on the birthday of Akhilesh Yadav. In this poster, Akhilesh Yadav is shown as the future Prime Minister. This poster of SP will definitely hurt BJP.
