Sandeshkhali Case Update: CBI investigation intensifies at the house of Abu Talib

|Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
NSG Commandos in Sandeshkhali: CBI investigation has intensified at the house of Abu Talib, close to Sandeshkhali case accused Shahjahan Sheikh. Abu Talib is said to be a rickshaw puller by profession. Let us tell you that there is presence of NSG commandos at every nook and corner in Sandeshkhali area of ​​West Bengal. A foreign pistol was recovered during a search operation in Mallikpada area of ​​Sandeshkhali. Apart from this, huge quantity of weapons and bombs were also found. The recovered weapons are suspected to be smuggled from abroad. Many suspicious people are on the radar of CBI.

