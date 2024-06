videoDetails

Sanjeev Baliyan makes huge remark demanding CBI Investigation

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Sanjeev Baliyan Letter to Amit Shah: In today's politics, there is a leader who is demanding a CBI inquiry into himself. Sanjeev Baliyan has lost the battle. This time he has lost the election. Meanwhile, they are demanding a CBI inquiry. Due to this, Sanjeev Baliyan has demanded a CBI inquiry against himself.