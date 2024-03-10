NewsVideos
Section 144 imposed in Ambala due to farmers' protest

Sonam|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
During Farmers Movement 2, farmers have announced rail roko on March 10, in view of which Section 144 has been imposed in Ambala. Under which 4 or more than 4 people cannot gather at one place.

