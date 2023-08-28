trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654602
Section-144 imposed to create peace in Nuh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
After the violence in Nuh, many Hindu organizations are like this. Who has announced to take out Brajmandal Yatra. The administration has decided to shut down internet services. Many cities including Nuh have been put on high alert. Section-144 imposed to create peace system in Nuh.
