Section of 'Partition'..not again! Return of 370..forget it!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
23 petitions challenging Article 370 have come to the fore after a 12-day hearing in the Supreme Court. ..how long the hearing will last..when the decision will come, it cannot be said now. But from the indications so far, some people may have to give up the idea of restoring Article 370. In the hearing, the Supreme Court agreed that Article 35A was separating the rest of the people of the country... their rights from the Kashmiris. The government's argument in the court was also that this section divides Kashmir and the rest of the country.
