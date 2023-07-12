trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634433
Seema Haider Exclusive: Now Seema will go to Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Seema Haider Interview: Zee News had an exclusive conversation with Pakistani woman Seema Haider. Seema wept bitterly during the conversation. Seema Ghulam Haider had fallen in love with Sachin of Greater Noida and now she is demanding Modi-Yogi not to send her to Pakistan.
