trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638621
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seema Pakistani is a spy of ISIS!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Seema Haider News: Seema gave her first interview to Zee News today after ATS questioning. We heard the story of his love and poverty, but in many places it was also seen as a bag. ...that's why Zee News reached Nepal...where Seema claims to be married to Sachin. Zee News also reached the hotel where Seema and Sachin stayed.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Photos of Sachin-Seema's wedding surfaced
play icon23:48
Photos of Sachin-Seema's wedding surfaced
Baat Pate Ki: When will the government's bulldozer work on the criminals of Manipur?
play icon8:31
Baat Pate Ki: When will the government's bulldozer work on the criminals of Manipur?
Taal Thok Ke: 'History is known to everyone...', says Deepak Chaurasia
play icon7:25
Taal Thok Ke: 'History is known to everyone...', says Deepak Chaurasia
Baat Pate Ki: Will the Gyanvapi temple be built before the Ram temple?
play icon9:51
Baat Pate Ki: Will the Gyanvapi temple be built before the Ram temple?
Deshhit: So this is how we will win 2024! Made I.N.D.I.A... but don't know the meaning
play icon5:47
Deshhit: So this is how we will win 2024! Made I.N.D.I.A... but don't know the meaning
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Photos of Sachin-Seema's wedding surfaced
play icon23:48
Photos of Sachin-Seema's wedding surfaced
Baat Pate Ki: When will the government's bulldozer work on the criminals of Manipur?
play icon8:31
Baat Pate Ki: When will the government's bulldozer work on the criminals of Manipur?
Taal Thok Ke: 'History is known to everyone...', says Deepak Chaurasia
play icon7:25
Taal Thok Ke: 'History is known to everyone...', says Deepak Chaurasia
Baat Pate Ki: Will the Gyanvapi temple be built before the Ram temple?
play icon9:51
Baat Pate Ki: Will the Gyanvapi temple be built before the Ram temple?
Deshhit: So this is how we will win 2024! Made I.N.D.I.A... but don't know the meaning
play icon5:47
Deshhit: So this is how we will win 2024! Made I.N.D.I.A... but don't know the meaning
Seema Haider ISI Agent,seema haider news,Seema Haider a Pakistani spy,Seema Haider today big news,Seema Haider ISI Connection,seema haider pakistani,seema haider trending news,Seema Haider Jail,seema haider breaking,Seema Haider Pakistan Army,Seema Haider Latest News,seema haider today news,seema up ats,seema haider news,Pakistan,modi on seema haider,Hindu,Indian Muslims,seema haider breaking news,seema haider updates,seema haider kaun hai,