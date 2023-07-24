trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639773
Shafiqur Rahman Barq comments on Gyanvapi Survey

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Gyanvapi Survey: Muslim side has filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) demanding a stay on the ongoing ASI survey of the Gyanvapi campus in Varanasi, UP. In this case, the Supreme Court has stayed the ongoing ASI survey in Gyanvapi till 5 pm on Wednesday and has asked the Muslim side to go to the High Court. Meanwhile, SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq targeted the Gyanvapi survey and said, 'He sees a temple in every mosque'
Chandrayaan-3 to enter Moon's Orbit soon
play icon5:15
Chandrayaan-3 to enter Moon's Orbit soon
