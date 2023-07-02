trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629839
Sharad Pawar said - there is no real NCP with Ajit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Maharashtra Politics: After the political upheaval in Maharashtra on Sunday, the new Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said that we have supported this government with the NCP party. On this, Sharad Pawar said that the NCP with Ajit Pawar is not real. This is not the first time this is happening to me. Those people may claim anything, but I have faith in the people.
