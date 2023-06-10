NewsVideos
Sharad Pawar's successor Supriya Sule? Ajit Pawar remained empty handed..was punished?

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Maharashtra NCP Politics: Supriya Sule has got a big responsibility of the party. Supriya has been made the working president of NCP. So, before the Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar has got a big blow.

