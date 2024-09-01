Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2786225https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/shivaji-statue-collapse-row-mva-protest-in-mumbai-today-2786225.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shivaji Statue Collapse Row: MVA Protest In Mumbai Today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Mahavikas Aghadi is protesting in Mumbai against the fall of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. MVA has named the protest as Jode Maaro i.e. Shoe Maro Andolan. Party workers have come out on the streets with slippers. Uddhav Thackeray is participating in this march. According to the information, Sharad Pawar will also join the march. MVA is going to take out a foot march from Hutatma Chowk in South Mumbai to Gateway of India, but the police have stopped the MVA workers at Hutatma Chowk itself.

All Videos

28 killed, Man-eating leopard caught
Play Icon05:23
28 killed, Man-eating leopard caught
JDU leader KC Tyagi Resigns as post of spokesperson
Play Icon02:44
JDU leader KC Tyagi Resigns as post of spokesperson
BJP workers protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon01:43
BJP workers protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
'Trishul is our pride and self-respect', says Giriraj Singh After Attacked
Play Icon02:19
'Trishul is our pride and self-respect', says Giriraj Singh After Attacked
BJP is running bulldozers on memorials of martyrs- Akhilesh Yadav
Play Icon03:20
BJP is running bulldozers on memorials of martyrs- Akhilesh Yadav

Trending Videos

28 killed, Man-eating leopard caught
play icon5:23
28 killed, Man-eating leopard caught
JDU leader KC Tyagi Resigns as post of spokesperson
play icon2:44
JDU leader KC Tyagi Resigns as post of spokesperson
BJP workers protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
play icon1:43
BJP workers protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
'Trishul is our pride and self-respect', says Giriraj Singh After Attacked
play icon2:19
'Trishul is our pride and self-respect', says Giriraj Singh After Attacked
BJP is running bulldozers on memorials of martyrs- Akhilesh Yadav
play icon3:20
BJP is running bulldozers on memorials of martyrs- Akhilesh Yadav