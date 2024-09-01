videoDetails

Shivaji Statue Collapse Row: MVA Protest In Mumbai Today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Mahavikas Aghadi is protesting in Mumbai against the fall of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. MVA has named the protest as Jode Maaro i.e. Shoe Maro Andolan. Party workers have come out on the streets with slippers. Uddhav Thackeray is participating in this march. According to the information, Sharad Pawar will also join the march. MVA is going to take out a foot march from Hutatma Chowk in South Mumbai to Gateway of India, but the police have stopped the MVA workers at Hutatma Chowk itself.