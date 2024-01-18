trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710850
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shri Ram Handcrafted Poster Unveiled for Ayodhya's Mandir Inauguration in Amritsar

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us
Join the sacred festivities in Amritsar, Punjab, as a magnificent 10-feet handcrafted Shri Ram poster, adorned with vibrant acrylic paints, is unveiled to mark the inauguration of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

All Videos

'India an extraordinary success story', Antony Blinken praises PM Modi
Play Icon2:31
'India an extraordinary success story', Antony Blinken praises PM Modi
Speakers Installed for Ayodhya's Bhajans and Dharmpath Scenes
Play Icon1:12
Speakers Installed for Ayodhya's Bhajans and Dharmpath Scenes
Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ignore ED summons for 4th time?
Play Icon4:23
Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ignore ED summons for 4th time?
Lord Ram's Name on Luxury Car in Ayodhya (UP)
Play Icon1:12
Lord Ram's Name on Luxury Car in Ayodhya (UP)
Pakistan retaliate Air Strike on Iran Claim Media Reports
Play Icon5:22
Pakistan retaliate Air Strike on Iran Claim Media Reports

Trending Videos

'India an extraordinary success story', Antony Blinken praises PM Modi
play icon2:31
'India an extraordinary success story', Antony Blinken praises PM Modi
Speakers Installed for Ayodhya's Bhajans and Dharmpath Scenes
play icon1:12
Speakers Installed for Ayodhya's Bhajans and Dharmpath Scenes
Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ignore ED summons for 4th time?
play icon4:23
Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ignore ED summons for 4th time?
Lord Ram's Name on Luxury Car in Ayodhya (UP)
play icon1:12
Lord Ram's Name on Luxury Car in Ayodhya (UP)
Pakistan retaliate Air Strike on Iran Claim Media Reports
play icon5:22
Pakistan retaliate Air Strike on Iran Claim Media Reports