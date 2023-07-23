trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639247
Situation worsens after heavy rains in Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
The Meteorological Department has issued a rain warning in Saurashtra, South and Central Gujarat including Ahmedabad. On July 23, a warning of torrential rain with heavy to very heavy rain has been issued in Maharashtra , Goa and Gujarat
