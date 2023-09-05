trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657997
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sonia Gandhi to chair Congress Strategy Group meeting today

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
The opposition will prepare a strategy for the special session of Parliament. The strategy will be made under the leadership of Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi. Will meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence
Follow Us

All Videos

Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:34
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
7 assembly seats in 5 states...will the fate of I.N.D.I.A alliance be decided?
play icon0:48
7 assembly seats in 5 states...will the fate of I.N.D.I.A alliance be decided?
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami and its auspicious time.
play icon5:4
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami and its auspicious time.
ISRO also surprised! Scientists gave big news
play icon0:48
ISRO also surprised! Scientists gave big news
4 All Rounders may get a chance of selection in World Cup 2023
play icon11:17
4 All Rounders may get a chance of selection in World Cup 2023

Trending Videos

Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:34
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
7 assembly seats in 5 states...will the fate of I.N.D.I.A alliance be decided?
play icon0:48
7 assembly seats in 5 states...will the fate of I.N.D.I.A alliance be decided?
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami and its auspicious time.
play icon5:4
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami and its auspicious time.
ISRO also surprised! Scientists gave big news
play icon0:48
ISRO also surprised! Scientists gave big news
4 All Rounders may get a chance of selection in World Cup 2023
play icon11:17
4 All Rounders may get a chance of selection in World Cup 2023
Headlines Today,Sonia Gandhi,sonia gandhi news,Sonia Gandhi speech,sonia gandhi speech in hindi,sonia gandhi meeting,sonia gandhi meeting news,congress strategy for 2024,congress strategy group meeting,headlines,Congress meeting,congress meeting today,meeting of congress,parliament live today,Parliament,Parliament Special Session,parliament special session 2023,parliament special session 2023 meeting,congress meeting on parliament special session,Zee News,