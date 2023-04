videoDetails

Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan case, know what happened during the hearing in CBI court?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

A big decision has been given today regarding the Jiah Khan case. Mumbai's CBI court has acquitted Suraj Pancholi while giving the verdict. Know in detail in this report what happened in the court?