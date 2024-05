videoDetails

'SP used to leave the terrorists...', Attacks PM Modi

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi attacks SP from Mirzapur. Taking aim at PM Modi, he said that SP people used to leave the terrorists. Mirzapur was defamed. He also said that the mafia trembles in the BJP government. Let us tell you that PM campaigned for Anupriya Patel.