videoDetails

Speaker election is against tradition, Says Pralhad Joshi

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 04:06 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: After the Speaker election was decided, the battle between the government and the opposition has intensified. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the Speaker election is against tradition and the Speaker's election should have been unanimous. Pralhad Joshi said that the NDA has the numbers.