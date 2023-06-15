NewsVideos
videoDetails

Speed ​​of 150 KM.. More than 1 lakh people homeless... Preparations to fight the storm completed?

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Biparjoy Cyclone Updates: Biparjoy is fast moving towards Gujarat. Zee News team is covering this storm from ground zero. According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm was to hit by 3 pm today, but now this storm will hit till late evening.

All Videos

Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
play icon2:38
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
play icon2:29
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
This Is How New Zealand Dipped Into Recession | Economy | GDP | Zee News English | Business
play icon2:19
This Is How New Zealand Dipped Into Recession | Economy | GDP | Zee News English | Business
Gujarat- Red alert issued in Saurashtra and Kutch, expert made big prediction...
play icon6:51
Gujarat- Red alert issued in Saurashtra and Kutch, expert made big prediction...
Biparjoy's dreadful sound from Pakistan to India, the effect is visible!
play icon9:10
Biparjoy's dreadful sound from Pakistan to India, the effect is visible!

Trending Videos

Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
play icon2:38
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
play icon2:29
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
This Is How New Zealand Dipped Into Recession | Economy | GDP | Zee News English | Business
play icon2:19
This Is How New Zealand Dipped Into Recession | Economy | GDP | Zee News English | Business
Gujarat- Red alert issued in Saurashtra and Kutch, expert made big prediction...
play icon6:51
Gujarat- Red alert issued in Saurashtra and Kutch, expert made big prediction...
Biparjoy's dreadful sound from Pakistan to India, the effect is visible!
play icon9:10
Biparjoy's dreadful sound from Pakistan to India, the effect is visible!
Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone biporjoy gujarat news,cyclone biporjoy gujarati news,cyclone biporjoy news india,cyclone biporjoy latest news today,cyclone biporjoy danger zones,danger zones,danger zones of biporjoy,biporjoy cyclone latest news,biporjoy hotspots,hotspots of biporjoy,imd alert,heavy rain,Breaking News,Gujarat cyclone,Mumbai cyclone,Zee News,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biporjoy news,gujarat cyclone 2023,cyclone biparjoy track,