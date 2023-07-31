trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642727
Stone Pelting creates tension in Haryana's Nuh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
There is news of stone pelting on the procession in Nuh, Haryana. This procession was taken out by Bajrang Dal. Two groups of stone pelters came face to face. It is being told that after this incident the situation in Mewat may worsen.

