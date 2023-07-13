trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634747
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Success Of Chandrayaan Will Make A Very Big Impact Internationally" Chandrayaan-1 Project Director On India’s 3rd Lunar Mission

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, Project Director of Mission Chandrayaan-1 said that the success of Chandrayaan will make a very big impact internationally. Furthermore, he added that India is playing a meaningful role nationally so this mission is very very important.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“India And Indonesia Both Struggled For Freedom Around The Same Time...
play icon2:24
“India And Indonesia Both Struggled For Freedom Around The Same Time..." EAM S Jaishankar
PM Modi leaves for France, wakes up China-Pakistan!
play icon1:16
PM Modi leaves for France, wakes up China-Pakistan!
PM Narendra Modi Starts His Two-Day France Visit, Bastille Day Celebrations, Defence In Focus
play icon3:0
PM Narendra Modi Starts His Two-Day France Visit, Bastille Day Celebrations, Defence In Focus
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon6:4
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin, what will be the harm to the people of these zodiac signs today?
play icon3:48
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin, what will be the harm to the people of these zodiac signs today?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“India And Indonesia Both Struggled For Freedom Around The Same Time...
play icon2:24
“India And Indonesia Both Struggled For Freedom Around The Same Time..." EAM S Jaishankar
PM Modi leaves for France, wakes up China-Pakistan!
play icon1:16
PM Modi leaves for France, wakes up China-Pakistan!
PM Narendra Modi Starts His Two-Day France Visit, Bastille Day Celebrations, Defence In Focus
play icon3:0
PM Narendra Modi Starts His Two-Day France Visit, Bastille Day Celebrations, Defence In Focus
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon6:4
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin, what will be the harm to the people of these zodiac signs today?
play icon3:48
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin, what will be the harm to the people of these zodiac signs today?