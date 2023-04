videoDetails

Supporters prepps up on Anand Mohan's release

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

The accused of G Krishnaiah Hatyakand has been released from Saharsa Jail at 4:30 am. Supporters have made a lot of preparations regarding the release. A victory procession will be taken out around 1 pm.