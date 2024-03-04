trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727379
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Supreme Court Breaking: Supreme Court's decision on vote in exchange for notes

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Supreme Court: Supreme Court's decision has come on vote in exchange for notes. A five-judge bench rejected its 1998 verdict in the JMM bribery case. The Constitution bench of seven members gave this decision unanimously. And said that no one can be given freedom from corruption.

All Videos

Mumbai Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt: Gold Jewelry, Rhodium Coins, And IPhones Intercepted
Play Icon00:36
Mumbai Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt: Gold Jewelry, Rhodium Coins, And IPhones Intercepted
'Won't contest election till proven innocent,' says Upendra Singh Rawat
Play Icon01:01
'Won't contest election till proven innocent,' says Upendra Singh Rawat
MALL Breaking: People protest outside BSU Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida
Play Icon09:10
MALL Breaking: People protest outside BSU Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida
Former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Prada surrenders in court
Play Icon00:44
Former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Prada surrenders in court
Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy resigns
Play Icon01:22
Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy resigns

Trending Videos

Mumbai Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt: Gold Jewelry, Rhodium Coins, And IPhones Intercepted
play icon0:36
Mumbai Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt: Gold Jewelry, Rhodium Coins, And IPhones Intercepted
'Won't contest election till proven innocent,' says Upendra Singh Rawat
play icon1:1
'Won't contest election till proven innocent,' says Upendra Singh Rawat
MALL Breaking: People protest outside BSU Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida
play icon9:10
MALL Breaking: People protest outside BSU Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida
Former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Prada surrenders in court
play icon0:44
Former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Prada surrenders in court
Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy resigns
play icon1:22
Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy resigns