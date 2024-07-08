Advertisement
Supreme Court Rejects West Bengal's Plea Against CBI Investigation

Sonam|Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Big news is coming related to the Sandeshkhali case of West Bengal, due to which Mamata government has received a big blow from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court rejected the petition of Mamata government against the order of Calcutta HC to hand over the investigation of all cases related to sexual exploitation of women, land grabbing and ration scam to CBI. SC questioned the attitude of Mamata government and said that why is the government trying to save a person.

