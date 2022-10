Supreme leader of iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei breaks his silence on ongoing protest against hijab

After the widespread protest for Mahsa Amini's death, supreme leader of Iran finally breaks his silence. PM Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he was heartbroken by the death the girl in the custody of Iran's morality police. The protest sparked after the 22-year-old girl was being detained and beaten to death by Iran’s morality police