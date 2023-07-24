trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639693
Survey of Gyanvapi campus begins once again

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Gyanvapi Survey:Today the Varanasi court is surveying the premises of Gyanvapi Masjid. The Muslim side is also raising questions regarding the survey. But the Hindu side has advocated to bring out the truth. Meanwhile, the ASI team has reached Varanasi court. The survey was stopped when the Muslim side did not reach the Varanasi court and after a long wait the survey has been started again.
Stone pelting on Kavad Yatra in Bareilly, 12 people injured
play icon10:46
Stone pelting on Kavad Yatra in Bareilly, 12 people injured
Gyanvapi Survey stopped due to non-arrival of Muslim side, Watch EXCLUSIVE report
play icon7:12
Gyanvapi Survey stopped due to non-arrival of Muslim side, Watch EXCLUSIVE report
gyanvapi masjid news: survey will be done till 12 o'clock today
play icon2:10
gyanvapi masjid news: survey will be done till 12 o'clock today
Gyanvapi Survey to begin in a while, ASI Team reaches
play icon6:25
Gyanvapi Survey to begin in a while, ASI Team reaches
Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Begins, Excludes 'Wazukhana' Area
play icon2:18
Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Begins, Excludes 'Wazukhana' Area
