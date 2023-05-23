NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: 2014 to 2024.. Full Modi Magic!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi addressed more than 20,000 Indians at Sydney's Arena Park today. Describing PM Modi as BOSS, Australian PM Albanese said that it is a matter of pride to share the stage with him. What is India's position in the world, what is India's contribution, what are India's values... all these have been mentioned by PM Modi. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

