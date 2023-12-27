trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703492
Taal Thok Ke: Bharat Nyay Yatra - People knows their real face, attacks Anurag Thakur

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra will start from Manipur on January 14, and will end in Mumbai on March 20. In the 75-day journey, he will pass through 85 districts of 14 states and will cover a distance of 6,200 kilometers, sometimes on foot and sometimes by bus. Last time, Rahul Gandhi had walked 4,80 kilometers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He covered 12 states, 2 union territories and 75 districts in 150 days. Although a 9-day Christmas break was also taken in between, last time the measurement was done on foot from south to north. This time we will run from east to west.

