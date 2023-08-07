trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645604
Taal Thok Ke: JDU spokesperson said on the question of opposition alliance – Motera Stadium will be named Sardar Patel

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:44 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke: At the inauguration ceremony of Amrit Bharat station, the Prime Minister accused the opposition of doing politics of protest and said that neither will work himself nor will he allow others to work. After the PM's statement, the opposition has hit back at the PM. On the question of opposition alliance, JDU spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said that Motera Stadium will be renamed as Sardar Patel, BJP is angry that why Lalu Yadav went with Nitish Kumar.

Deshhit: Chandrayaan-3 sent such a message from the moon, the whole world was shaken, China-Pak got mad! moon missions
play icon2:53
Deshhit: Chandrayaan-3 sent such a message from the moon, the whole world was shaken, China-Pak got mad! moon missions
Cricket world cup 2023: World Cup खेलने के लिए India आएगी Pakistan Team, 15 अक्टूबर को है Match
play icon3:15
Cricket world cup 2023: World Cup खेलने के लिए India आएगी Pakistan Team, 15 अक्टूबर को है Match
Chandrayaan-3 update: Chandrayaan-3 sent a close-up picture of the moon, Chandrayaan will land on the moon on August 23
play icon2:11
Chandrayaan-3 update: Chandrayaan-3 sent a close-up picture of the moon, Chandrayaan will land on the moon on August 23
WORLD AT WAR: Russia Ukraine fighting with cheap drones, big attack on Russian warship by Drone
play icon20:47
WORLD AT WAR: Russia Ukraine fighting with cheap drones, big attack on Russian warship by Drone
Joe Biden India Visit: Joe Biden will come to India next month for the G-20 Summit to be held in Delhi
play icon5:49
Joe Biden India Visit: Joe Biden will come to India next month for the G-20 Summit to be held in Delhi

