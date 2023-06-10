NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Kalimul Hafeez said - It is a strange irony, how is the opposition to the Modi government the opposition to the country?

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Rahul during his visit to Gujarat, after which politics has started with Rahul's statements. Political analyst Kalimul Hafeez said that this is also a strange irony, how does the opposition to the Modi government turn into the opposition to the country?

