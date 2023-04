videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Mafia Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed has been brought to Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail for the second time today. The mafia was earlier afraid that he would have an encounter. But, now he himself is confessing that his mafia has already been ended. Now it is only being rubbed. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.