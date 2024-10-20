videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Maharashtra elections bet on 'saffron terrorism'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 09:50 PM IST

Saffron terrorism... just before the Maharashtra elections, this word has emerged again after a long time... this time too it has been mentioned by former Congress leader Sushil Shinde... who had not only mentioned it 11 years ago when he was the Home Minister in the Congress government... but had also accused saffron terrorism through it... we will show you that statement of his as well but before that we will tell you that now he has called his statement linking saffron to terrorism wrong... he said that he should not have said so... but don't know how he said it... now when the statement came, it was certain that there would be a ruckus over it... BJP called it a conspiracy of the Congress and alleged that accusing Hindus of being linked to terrorism is the basic sentiment of the Congress... although the Congress is raising the question that why is this issue being raised now... but the big question amidst this rhetoric is that what is the meaning of the former Congress leader's statement on saffron terrorism before the elections in Maharashtra... does the Congress want to say something through him... or is this Shinde's personal statement?