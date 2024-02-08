trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718958
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi

Sonam|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 01:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, said that 'Congress is a born opponent of reservation.'

All Videos

Pakistan Election 2024: Blasts near Pakistan candidates' offices
Play Icon40:06
Pakistan Election 2024: Blasts near Pakistan candidates' offices
Baat Pate Ki: Sharad Pawar's Party Assigned New Name By Election Commission
Play Icon26:10
Baat Pate Ki: Sharad Pawar's Party Assigned New Name By Election Commission
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'What happened with Kashi and Mathura...', says CM Yogi in Vidhansabha
Play Icon23:37
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'What happened with Kashi and Mathura...', says CM Yogi in Vidhansabha
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
Play Icon17:04
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
Play Icon07:53
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature

Trending Videos

Pakistan Election 2024: Blasts near Pakistan candidates' offices
play icon40:6
Pakistan Election 2024: Blasts near Pakistan candidates' offices
Baat Pate Ki: Sharad Pawar's Party Assigned New Name By Election Commission
play icon26:10
Baat Pate Ki: Sharad Pawar's Party Assigned New Name By Election Commission
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'What happened with Kashi and Mathura...', says CM Yogi in Vidhansabha
play icon23:37
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'What happened with Kashi and Mathura...', says CM Yogi in Vidhansabha
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
play icon17:4
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
play icon7:53
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature