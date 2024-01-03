trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705898
Taal Thok Ke: 'Political hurdle' remains in Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
On January 22, Prime Minister Modi will perform the pran pratishtha of Ramlala in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram temple. Questions are still being raised on the construction of Ram Temple, and people are again being reminded of Babri. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq did the same today also. One said- I will keep reminding you of Babri. The other said- Will keep lighting the lamp of Babri. In Taal Thok Ke debate, Sudhanshu Trivedi has given a strong reply to Owaisi on Ram Temple.

